Sunderland man jailed after driving whilst disqualified for the ninth time

A serial Sunderland roads offender who failed to heed the words of a judge and drove while disqualified for the ninth time has been jailed for 16 weeks.

William Trott, 44, got behind the wheel of a Mercedes after a bust-up with his partner at her home near Houghton-le-Spring on Saturday, December 7 (2024).

As he left, she reminded him he was serving a 15-month ban and his actions would be caught on CCTV, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

He was met by police officers in Roker.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said Trott had also lost his licence for 55 months in 2020 for driving three times in three months while disqualified.

But he sped off – and police were waiting for him after a tip-off when he arrived at his home in Roker Avenue, Roker, at around 3.30am.

At his latest court appearance, he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Sentencing him, District Judge Zoe Passfield said: “The last time I saw Mr Trott I said to him that if he drove again while disqualified, he’d go back to custody.”

Addressing him directly, she added: “This is the ninth conviction you have for driving while disqualified. When you were in court on the last occasion, you were given custody.

“You were told that if you drove again while disqualified, you’d go back to prison.

“I’ll say again what I said last time – when you are released from your sentence, if you drive again while disqualified, you will go back to prison.”

Mr Anderson said the car belonged to the defendant, who paid for its maintenance but was not legally allowed to drive it.

He added: “On Saturday evening, Mr Trott was in the company of a female. They had been out drinking and went back to her home address.

“There was an altercation between them. He pushed her and he took the car keys. She went so far as to say, ‘Don’t drive because you’re disqualified’.

“He doesn’t assist police with any questions that are put to him. His record doesn’t assist him.”

Trott was also handed a three-year disqualification for motoring offences in 2014, and his last ban in May came with a 20-week jail term.

Chris Wilson, defending, said: “Mr Trott is aware of the position he finds himself in.

“There’s background. On Saturday, he and his girlfriend had been out for a 50th birthday party.

“She was heavily intoxicated. She was confrontational to him, and he didn’t want to be involved in that.

“He pushed her away, and took the keys. He had endeavoured to get a taxi, but none were available.

“He left the area and drove to Roker, where he was greeted by the police. He was told that he had been captured on CCTV driving the vehicle.”

Judge Passfield also imposed a new two-year and eight-week driving ban and ordered Trott to pay a £154 victim surcharge.