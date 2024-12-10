A Sunderland man who climbed through his ex's bedroom window and launched a terrifying choking attack has been jailed for four years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was already on bail following a previous assault.

Alexander Hindmarsh first attacked the victim on March 31 and his violence, which left the woman with cuts to her foot and forehead as well as blood around her mouth, was captured on a phone camera.

Alexander Hindmarsh. | NP

Newcastle Crown Court heard Hindmarsh appeared in court on April 2, admitted assault and was bailed with conditions to co-operate with the probation service and stay away from the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court the case was listed for sentence on June 12 but Hindmarsh failed to show up and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Mr Bunch said on September 7 the woman was at home in the afternoon, sitting on her bed and added: "He attended the address, climbing onto a bay window in order to climb through her bedroom window to gain access to the address.

"She attempted to run but he chased after her through the address, shutting a door she had opened and connecting with her foot, as he did so.

"She was pulled around by the hair before the defendant placed his hands around her throat and pressed it so to affect her breathing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He then again took hold of her and dragged her around by the hair.

"He then picked up a glass bottle and smashed and brandished it towards her, making threats."

The court heard the woman's ordeal came to an end when her relatives turned up to visit.

Hindmarsh, 35, of Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, admitted assault, intentional strangulation and threatening with an offensive weapon in relation to the second attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Recorder Alistair MacDonald KC sentenced him to a total of four years behind bars.

The recorder said: "Strangulation, for however long the hands remain around the throat, however short the period is, constitutes the most appalling risk of either permanent damage or death to the person who is being strangled.

"Placing hands around the throat can almost instantly lead to prolonged unconsciousness."

Vic Laffey, defending, said Hindmarsh has ADHD and has had problems with accommodation.