Sunderland man jailed after Christmas Eve attack left woman fearing for life

A Sunderland man who beat his girlfriend with a baton and tried to strangle her during a Christmas Eve horror attack has been put behind bars.

Dominic Hewison started to hit the woman repeatedly with the weapon while she was asleep in bed before he squeezed both hands around her throat until she thought she was going to die.

Newcastle Crown Court heard emergency services went to the house in Sunderland in the early hours of December 24 after multiple calls were made about a violent domestic incident.

The victim was outside when help arrived and officers described her as crying, distressed, physically injured and "terrified".

Prosecutor Glen Gatland said armed officers were called to the house and Hewison was tasered before he was arrested.

Hewison, 35, of Shakespeare Street, Sunderland, admitted assault and has been jailed for 19 months.

Mr Gatland said the victim was asleep in bed and added: "She was woken up by the defendant striking her repeatedly over the head with a metal cosh or baton."

Hewison then "strangled her with both hands" for around a minute.

Mr Gatland said the victim suffered bruising and swelling to her face and had marks around her neck.

She said in an impact statement, which was read in court: "I am petrified due to what happened to me. I live with the curtains and blinds shut in case he walks past or throws something through the windows.

"I'm constantly asked by members of my family to check outside for him or check my gates are closed and locked. I never go out of the house by myself."

Judge Tim Gittins said Hewison had been drinking before the attack and added: "Whatever the cause of the argument it should never have descended in the way it did to using violence, particularly when someone was prone in bed and asleep.

"You used the baton, that you should not have had as it was an offensive weapon, and repeatedly struck her with it.

"You then continued to assault her by trying to strangle her to the extent she was left fearful of death."

The court heard Hewison is a painter and decorator, has mental health problems, a good work ethic and is not heavily convicted.

Judge Gittins issued a restraining order to keep him away from the victim for 10 years.