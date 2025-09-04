Sunderland man jailed after being found with explosive substances in his home

A Sunderland man has been jailed after a police warrant to search his address uncovered 12 explosive substances.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just before midnight on Sunday, April 27, police executed a warrant at an address on Pennywell Road following intelligence that potentially hazardous and explosive chemicals were being kept at the property.

Andrew Tait. | NP

Upon a thorough search of the address, officers discovered quantities of a dozen explosive substances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also found a number of 3D-printed knuckle dusters inside the house.

Andrew Tait, 42, was arrested as part of the raid and was taken into police custody.

The next day Tait was charged with two counts of making or having explosives in suspicious circumstances and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and he was remanded into custody.

On June 5, Tait, of Pennywell Road, Sunderland, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to both explosives’ offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the explosive substances found at his home. | NP

Today (September 4) he returned to the same court and was was handed a 12-month prison sentence. Tait was already subject to an Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentence from a previous conviction. This new conviction means he cannot be released from prison unless certain criteria are met.

Detective Inspector John Hopkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “Clearly possessing these types of substances and weapons are serious offences, and I am pleased that Andrew Tait has now been brought to justice.

“I do want to be clear that the substances were not in a state resembling a bomb, or anything similar, and we did not have any intelligence or indication to suggest Tait was planning to use them as such, however this does not detract from the seriousness of what was found.

“I would like to thank everybody who was involved in this case, from the first officers at the scene and the bomb disposal experts to the detectives who worked tirelessly to ensure Tait was put before the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to use every tactic at our disposal to ensure criminals involved in serious or organised crime are identified, arrested and dealt with robustly.”

Anyone who has concerns about crime in their area can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or via the report form on their website.

You can also call 101.