Declan Todd, 24, was spotted on camera as he powered a Nissan Navara along The Lawns on Tuesday, March 14.

When police caught up with the offender, of Leyburn Grove, Hetton-le-Hole, at a different address nine days later, they uncovered an illegal knuckleduster.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard he was disqualified for 17 months last November for a non-dwelling burglary, theft and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was also sentenced to a community order punishment, which Probation Service bosses said he had failed to engage with despite a promising start.

Magistrates jailed him for eight weeks, suspended for a year, for his latest driving and weapon offences.

And they repeated the sentence for his failure to comply with the requirements of the community order, to run concurrently.

Prosecutor Niamh Reading said: “CCTV showed the defendant driving a motor vehicle which he was disqualified from doing.

“He was sentenced for driving matters on November 14. The defendant was identified from the footage and was arrested on March 23.

“His flat was searched, and it was there that a knuckle duster was located. The crown would say his record aggravates matters.”

Todd pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Robin Ford, defending, admitted Todd was in the “last chance saloon”, adding: “Perhaps it’s last chance bar stool in the last chance saloon.”

Urging magistrates to suspend a possible jail term, he said: “Might I venture to suggest there are some positive nuggets among the negatives.

“He’s done some rehabilitation days. Why not reset the order? He’s never yet been in a custodial environment.

“Let’s see if he can now improve with the sword of Damocles hanging over his head.”

For his latest offences, Todd was also handed a 12-week 7pm to 7am electronically monitored curfew and banned from driving for a further six months, extending his ban to around 18 months.