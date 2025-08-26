Sunderland man in employment defrauds the benefits system of almost £13,000

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. | NW

A Sunderland man in employment defrauded the benefits system of almost £13,000 when he put in two claims a year apart for cash support, a court heard

Michael McCann, 38, pocketed payments of £5,700 and £7,230 in Employment Support Allowance when he failed to state on claim forms he had a job.

McCann, of Tunbridge Road, Thorney Close, was caught out when information was passed to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

An investigation was launched, and he immediately confessed to the offences, his solicitor Josh Hart said.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, McCann pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation, on or about March 17, 2022, and on or about May 31, 2023.

The court was told he has been left in a wheelchair after suffering serious injuries after being run over by an eight-tonne forklift truck while at work last year.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “In many respects it’s a very simple case. He tells them he’s not working.

“This gentleman on two occasions makes claims for Employment Support Allowance.

“He said that he was entitled to it. It was over a period of 22 months. The totals are £5,700 and £7,230.

“In due course, information comes to light that he was working. At the least, it’s a medium level community order.”

Mr Hart said McCann had endured several serious injuries at work in an unspecified job, including electrocution and broken bones.

He said the most serious had occurred last year when he was run over by the forklift truck.

And added: “He has pleaded guilty and is entitled to full credit. He was fully cooperative with the investigator.

“There are two occasions, separated by a year in time, when he has signed a form when there are untruths.

“There was little planning involved. He is someone who works very hard. He has always wanted to contribute to society.

“The offences are simplistic in nature. He has agreed to pay the money back. He is very sorry for his actions.”

Magistrates fined McCann £200, with £85 court costs and an £80 victim surcharge.

He is expected to reach agreement with the DWP to repay the money.