A drunk man invited by a woman into her home for friendship then sexually assaulted her after climbing into her bed.

Tyronne Hassanin, 25, was allowed in when he came calling at 3am but stripped off - then touched one of her breasts and her intimate area against her wishes, a court heard.

On an electronic device, she recorded part of the assault which she played to Hassanin, of Burn Park Road, Thornhill, during his attack, causing him to stop.

Magistrates heard the defendant, who is due to become a father in December with his partner, was intoxicated and could be heard immediately apologising.

They were told he had hoped to start a relationship with the woman when he struck on Friday, November 11 last year.

He has now been placed on the sex offenders register for five years – and ordered to stay away from her under the terms of a restraining order - after pleading guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “At 3am there was a knock on the door, and it’s accepted he came in and took off his shoes, jacket and his trousers.

“He started to touch her breast and vagina and he tried to kiss her. She said ‘no’ on a number of occasions. She recorded the incident.

“It picks her up being definitely negative. He then realises the situation he’s in and apologises. She asked him to leave. That’s the case in a nutshell.”

Nick Moore, defending, said Hassinin’s offending had cost him his job as a plasterer due to safeguarding concerns around entering clients’ homes.

Mr Moore added: “The defence say this was a drunken attempt at a relationship with a friend which was an instant rebuttal. He’s lost his good name.

“He claims they had sexual relations earlier. There is an audio recording, saying, ‘No, no, you’re drunk’. This defendant asks for a kiss. His apologies are caught on the audio clip.

“He was remorseful, that’s heard on the audio recording, he apologises in the immediate aftermath. He accepts it was committed in drink.”

Magistrates sentenced Hassanin to an 18-month community order, with 30 rehabilitation days and 120 days of alcohol abstinence.

The 18-month restraining order prevents him contacting the woman or going to any place he knows or believes her to be.

He must pay her £200 compensation, and he was fined £120, with a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.