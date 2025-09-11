Sunderland man in court for coercive behaviour after hounding victim

A Sunderland man whose coercive behaviour led his distressed partner to flee abroad and contributed to her quitting her job has been handed a suspended prison term.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Collings, 57, started as the woman’s friendly neighbour but turned into a controlling menace after her marriage collapsed and they began a relationship.

Over four years, between September 2021 and August 2024, Collings, of Houghton Road, Hetton-le-Hole, “humiliated and degraded her”, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said he did so in many ways, including by hounding her in phone calls and text messages while she was at work in a pub.

She said he also persistently called her a slut in public and repeatedly accused her of having affairs – even insinuating one with her brother.

On another occasion, he lifted her night dress in public, exposing her otherwise naked body – and he was instrumental in her reducing contact with her family.

The court heard there was limited violence committed by Collings, at its worst on one occasion pushing and pinning her by the neck at a bus stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also said his victim was an alcoholic and who had health issues that may have contributed to her leaving her employment.

Mrs Begum told magistrates in South Tyneside Collings' behaviour became so oppressive that the woman took a last-minute break to Benidorm.

But she added: “He was always on the phone when she was in Benidorm. Even then she felt like she hadn’t escaped him.

“This is persistent behaviour over a long period of time. Clearly, there is significant alarm and distress caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are occasions when the defendant has tried to humiliate and degrade the complainant.”

Collings originally denied a charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship but changed his plea to guilty on the day of trial.

He has six previous convictions, including for domestic abuse in 2018 against a different woman and a public order matter in 2021.

Ian Cassidy, defending, said both parties had drunk heavily during the relationship and Collings recognised the role alcohol had played in his behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cassidy added: “He accepts there is persistent behaviour but when you look at harm, there are two occasions we are talking about.

“He did grab her handbag and take it and there was a pulling by the neck and some pushing and shoving. There was nothing beyond that in the entirety of the allegations.

“In hindsight, it looks sinister, the ringing and the telephone calls, but at the time, when in a relationship, many have a partner who they ring.

“He admits his behaviour was ill advised. Clearly the relationship is at an end. It’s a very regretful and terrible relationship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates jailed Collings for 10 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to undergo 30 rehabilitation days and complete a separate support programme.

They also imposed an 18-month restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting the woman or attending any place he knows her to be, and fined him £325, with a £187 victim surcharge.