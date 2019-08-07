Sunderland man hurled abuse at police officer who stopped him for drinking Lambrini on a bike
A criminal who already owes more than £2,000 in court fines has admitted shouting at a police officer on patrol in Sunderland.
David De Costa was riding a bike in Sunderland and drinking Lambrini, when he was stopped by police community support officer (PCSO).
Prosecutor Paul Anderson told the court that De Costa shouted insults at the officer and fell off his bike after being stopped in the city on Friday, July 19.
De Costa, 32, pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 6.
In mitigation, his solicitor told the court that De Costa suffers from paranoia, and became anxious when the officer put on their body-worn camera.
Magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £85 in costs and £21 victim surcharge.