Sunderland man hit with three-year driving ban after crashing his sister’s car

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nadeem Ali, 27, said not a word until police showed up at the family home in Arrol Park, Millfield, at around 4am.

He was traced to the property 50 metres from the accident in St Mark’s Road, due to the black Vauxhall Corsa’s registration details.

On being told of the incident, his sister shouted to him, “You’ve crashed my car”, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Ali still did not play ball and refused to give a breath sample on Friday, April 8, prosecutor Claire Armstrong said.

The customer services call centre worker has now been jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year, after pleading guilty to three driving offences.

Miss Armstrong said: “At 3.38am, a witness was at work when her attention was drawn to a loud bang.

“The car had crashed into a piece of wooden fence and rolled down a hill towards the Aldi store.

“She went over and there was a male driver, and a female. She could immediately smell alcohol.

“The male was stumbling around and was described as extremely unsteady on his feet, and he couldn’t easily get up the hill.”

Miss Armstrong said Ali left the scene despite requests for him to remain, leading police to the family home.

She added: “His sister answered the door to the police and let them in.

“She said, ‘Is my brother okay?’ He then came to the top of the stairs, and she said, ‘You’ve crashed my car’.”

Ali, a dad, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “The past 12 months have been difficult, due to his relationship with his ex-partner.

“That day, he was advised by her that he could no longer have contact with her at all.

“He accepts that he got into the car having had some drink, he thought he was ok to drive.”