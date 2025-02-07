Sunderland man hit with £1,000 court bill after being filmed fly-tipping

A man has been left with a £1,000 court bill after dumping waste behind his home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malik Yansane, of Athol Road, was found guilty following a trial at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court of offences under Section 33(1)(a) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Sunderland City Council

The court heard how shortly after 8am on Friday 28 October 2022, Mr Yansane was observed on CCTV removing waste from his property and leaving it in the street. A Street Watch CCTV camera had been set up by the council as part of ongoing work to deter fly-tipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite clear warning signs about CCTV surveillance, Mr. Yansane deliberately left three sofas directly beneath a post-mounted camera monitoring the area, Sunderland City Council said.

The court heard how, following a report of fly-tipping, the council’s Neighbourhood Enforcement Team attended the rear of Athol Road, where they discovered a significant illegal waste deposit.

Alongside the three sofas, officers found a child’s bouncer chair, a plastic container, black bin bags, and boxes, all discarded in plain sight of the camera.

Officers launched an investigation, searching the waste for evidence before arranging its immediate removal, the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of an investigation, Mr Yansane attended an interview with council officers and confirmed it was him on the camera evidence and he admitted to illegally dumping waste behind his property.

Mr Yansane was offered the opportunity to pay a £300 Fixed Penalty Notice instead of facing prosecution. He received the notice on Wednesday 18 January 2023 and was told to pay within ten days.

On Tuesday 31 January and Wednesday 8 February 2023, he received postal reminders that if he didn’t pay, legal action would be considered. The penalty was not paid and the council began court proceedings.

The case was heard on Tuesday 4 February 2025 and Mr Yansane, who was representing himself, conceded that he had admitted in interview and that he had placed the items in the back lane and did not have any permissions, permits or licence to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had also made no arrangements for anyone to collect the items and he had himself previously reported fly-tipping near his property.

Magistrates found him guilty of fly-tipping and ordered him to pay a £300 fine, £245.21 to cover clean-up costs, and £450 for legal and investigation fees. In total, Mr Yansane was ordered to pay £995.21.

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero, Councillor Lindsey Leonard said: "This case shows that fly-tipping will not be tolerated. If you illegally dump waste, we will investigate, take legal action, and bring offenders to court.

“Sunderland City Council is dedicated to keeping our community clean, and we encourage residents to dispose of their waste properly."

Residents are encouraged to report any fly-tipping or waste disposal issues directly to Sunderland City Council. You can do this online at www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-it or by calling 0191 520 5550.