Sunderland man hauled before court over £10 worth of cannabis

Defender Robin Ford told magistrates lightly convicted client Jack Morgan, 24, of St Cuthbert’s Close, Hetton, could more appropriately have been given a police caution or warning.

He insisted charging Morgan, whose sole previous conviction was for a driving offence, with drugs’ possession had been “a bit of a waste of everybody’s time”.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard Morgan was the front seat passenger in a car pulled over by police in Colliery Lane, Hetton, on Thursday, March 2.

Officers who quizzed him at the scene noticed his pupils were dilated and his speech slow, prosecutor Mike Lawson said.

But Mr Ford told the hearing: “It’s a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity but I’m somewhat stunned because I can’t understand for the life of me, for someone with so few convictions, why a warning wasn’t given.

“It’s about £10 of cannabis. He uses it to self-medicate after a road accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat.

“If there’s any criteria for a cannabis warning, this has to be high up. It seems to be a bit of a waste of everybody’s time.

“It’s a very small amount and he is lightly convicted, and it could have been dealt with by one of two out-of-court settlements.”

Morgan pleaded guilty to possession of prohibited class B drug cannabis.

Mr Lawson said Morgan was found with the drug when he was searched after police spotted a cannabis grinder on the back seat.

He added: “The defendant was in the passenger seat and was spoken to by officers.

“There was a strong smell of cannabis. His pupils were dilated, and he was speaking slowly and drawn.

“He was searched and told officers he had been smoking cannabis.

“He was searched and a quantity of cannabis bush in foil was found in his right coat pocket. It’s 12 weeks maximum in custody.”

Magistrates fined Morgan £60 and he must pay a £24 victim surcharge. There were no court costs.