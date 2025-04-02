Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland man who contacted his former partner days after being warned by a court not to has been handed a suspended prison term.

Jack Cuthbertson, 26, landed himself back in hot water when he breached his bail conditions by sending her a message telling her he loved her on Saturday, March 29.

Jack Cuthbertson, 26, was arrested after breaching bail conditions.

Four days earlier, a judge at a first hearing had ordered Cuthbertson, of Douro Terrace, near Ashbrooke, to leave her alone.

His clear breach led to the woman contacting police and to him being arrested and brought back to South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

From the dock, he admitted the breach by sending the message on social media site Facebook and was jailed for 12 weeks, a sentence suspended for two years.

At the same court on Tuesday, March 25, he had admitted stalking her between Wednesday, March 19, and Sunday, March 23.

Cuthbertson did so while he struggled to cope with the sudden breakdown of their two-year relationship.

He also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage by smashing her mum’s mirror – and was granted bail by District Judge Zoe Passfield.

The conditions included not to contact her nor attend the city street where she lives, and his case was adjourned to Wednesday, April 23, for pre-sentence reports.

But Cuthbertson was arrested for breaching his bail and brought back to court on Monday, March 31.

Of his breach, prosecutor Clare Irving said: “The defendant sent the woman a message via Facebook Messenger which read, ‘I love you so much’ or words to that effect.

“Despite being on bail, he continued to contact her. You’re dealing with a defendant who has breached that bail.

“The victim does support a restraining order, and I’d ask for more than a 24-month period.”

Paul McAlindon, defending, said the stalking charge against Cuthbertson contained no allegation of threats.

He revealed the criminal damage charge related to throwing a bag of possessions into the woman’s garden when he sought to return them.

Mr McAlindon also said Cuthbertson had been diagnosed with medical conditions including ADHD and autism.

He added: “You’ve heard some of the issues that Jack has. I think the stalking is symptomatic of his autism.

“I think the lady has made it clear that the relationship is over, and I think Jack has struggled to process that.

“I don’t think there is anything inherently nasty about Jack. I would argue the custody threshold has not been passed.”

Magistrates told Cuthbertson his offending had been “persistent”, over a long period and in a domestic setting, but that he could be rehabilitated.

They ordered him to complete 35 rehabilitation days, and pay £50 compensation to his former partner’s mum, and a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Magistrates also imposed a 36-month restraining order, with conditions not to contact his ex-girlfriend except via a third party for child contact.

He must also not attend her home street, or the school attended by one of their children.