A banned driver went weeping to prison after his game of cat and mouse with a man driving his family was caught on dashcam.

Daryl Dakers. | Northumbria Police

Daryl Dakers, 29, of Balmoral Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland, was taken down to cells in tears by court security staff after being caged for 10 weeks.

Dakers got behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi on Friday, February 23, just five weeks after being disqualified from the roads for a year.

An in-car camera captured him cutting in front of a vehicle driving on the 50mph A1(M) southbound near Gateshead’s MetroCentre – and slamming on his brakes.

He also zoomed ahead of another driver who he caused to slow down by his aggressive posturing, prosecutor Paul Coulson said.

Magistrates in South Tyneside said his antics were so serious they had crossed the custody threshold and only an immediate prison term would satisfy.

Mr Coulson said: “The defendant’s vehicle accelerated on a slip road and tried to force his way on to the A1, narrowly missing the other vehicle. This was caught on camera.

“The male driver was trying to push his way in ahead. The witness describes the other vehicle as accelerating and swerving in front and brake-checking him.

“He then swerved back into the outside lane where he accelerated in front of another vehicle, causing it to slow down to allow the defendant’s vehicle in front.

“Footage was provided to police who initially intended to issue a fixed notice. It came back that the defendant had been the driver.”

Dakers pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without due care and attention.

He also admitted driving without insurance and failing to comply with a red traffic signal or lane closure lights.

The offender, who has a previous drug possession conviction, was banned from driving under totting on Thursday, January 18.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “The starting point is 12 weeks custody. You may find it capable of being suspended.

“He has no driving offences on his record, there’s nothing for this type of offence. He is a totter.”

Magistrates jailed Dakers for the driving while banned charge, with no separate penalties for his other offences.

He was banned for a total of 33 months, comprising a new 18-month disqualification and the remainder of his existing ban.

Dakers must pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.