Sunderland man given jail warning after three assaults in city

Allan Appleby, 31, turned to District Judge Paul Currer at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court and said, “Have a nice Christmas.”

He did so as he began to walk from courtroom one after pleading guilty to three charges of assault by beating.

Appleby, of Edward Burdis Street, Southwick, attacked two men and a woman at or near the Colliery Tavern at Monkwearmouth, Sunderland, on Thursday, September 9.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

And he also confessed to being in possession of controlled class A drug cocaine on the same day.

Judge Currer ordered an all-options report into Appleby’s offending, meaning he could be imprisoned when he returns to the same court for sentencing.

Defence solicitor Gerry Armstrong said: “Mr Appleby is fully aware that these are matters that could go to the crown court for sentencing.

“He’s aware that they cross the custody threshold, and an all-options report will have to be considered.

“There were personal factors that brought about his behaviour. I’d invite you to adjourn to the New Year. It’s a complicated case.”

Mr Armstrong also asked Judge Currer to reserve Appleby’s sentencing hearing to himself, due to his knowledge of the facts.

Judge Currer adjourned the case to Friday, January 21, at the same court and agreed he or another district judge would hear mitigation – and deliver sentence.