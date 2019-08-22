Sunderland man gets restraining order over letters he posted through female neighbour's door

Timothy John Rowley put several letters through the letterbox of a woman in his street from July 23 to August 1.

Rowley, 52, of Noble Street, pleaded guilty to harassment during the hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard how the woman had recently moved into the street and on just one occasion had spoken briefly to the defendant.

However, following this exchange she started getting notes pushed through the door saying things like “What do girls want?”

The young woman became concerned for the safety of herself and her young child and contacted the police about the letters.

Oriana Frame, prosecuting, said the victim had been left feeling anxious for her safety and has said ‘I don’t know this person in any way’.

Sophie Cohen, defending, said Rowley is ‘very apologetic and embarrassed’ about what happened.

She said he has been having difficulties and had been drinking and couldn’t remember writing or posting the letters.

Ms Cohen said dad-of-two Rowley, lost his job in the financial sector a few years ago and in 2013 was attacked in his own home.

She said: “He now takes a number of medications and has difficulty leaving the house. At this time he found himself lonely and abusing alcohol.

“He has seen the notes and confirms it is his handwriting, he is very apologetic and embarrassed.”

She said her client was just trying to make friends with one of his neighbours, but with the mixture of alcohol and medication he went about it the wrong way. He has since sought professional help for his problems.

The solicitor said: “He has no intention of harassing her or posting anything through her door ever again. He just wishes her to know how apologetic he is.”