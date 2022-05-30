Sunderland man found in possession of over 3,000 indecent or prohibited images of children

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Broadbent, 37, of Philip Square, Plains Farm, had 748 images at the most serious category A, 267 at category B and 348 at category C.

He also had 2,014 prohibited images of children and 424 extreme pornographic images portraying a sexual act with a living or dead animal.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to three charges of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Broadbent also admitted one charge each of possessing extreme pornographic images and possessing prohibited images of children.

The court heard he possessed the images between August 24, 2015, and July 31, 2019.

District Judge Paul Currer ordered an all-options report into Broadbent’s offending, which could see him put behind bars when sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, June 24.

Broadbent was also made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

It means within three days he must go to his local police station and provide a raft of personal details to officers.

Prosecutor James Long told Judge Currer: “I think it may be that you don’t need to hear more from me today.

“The prosecution says that, given the number of category A images, this matter falls to the crown court.

“There were 748 category A images among a large number of images.”

Judge Currer told Broadbent the charges were so serious he could only be sentenced at crown court.