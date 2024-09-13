Sunderland man first to be convicted of riot after disorder across the UK

A Sunderland man has become the first person to be convicted of riot after the widespread disorder across UK cities last month.

Kieran Usher, 32, was the first adult in Britain to be charged with the offence, in relation to his activities during the violent protest in Sunderland on August 2.

During a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court today he has now pleaded guilty and is the first in the UK to be convicted of the offence in relation to the summer disorder.

Dozens of offenders have already been jailed for charges including violent disorder, burglary and arson.

Those convicted of the more serious offence of riot face up to ten years behind bars whereas violent disorder carries a maximum of five years.

Usher, of Bramwell Road, Sunderland, will be sentenced at a later date and was remanded in custody in the meantime.

Judge Tim Gittins said there is "an inevitability about the sentence" and told Usher the next hearing will be on September 27.

Judge Gittins told him: "I can promise you will receive substantial credit for entering a guilty plea today."

Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS North East, said: "It is clear from the evidence in this case that Usher played an active role in the mob violence that unfolded on the streets of Sunderland.

"He was filmed working with a group of at least twenty other people to rain missiles onto attending police officers.

“The co-ordinated and unlawful violence carried out by the group in this incident, the severity of which forced police to temporarily retreat from the assault, made a charge of riot wholly appropriate in this case.

“The events of that evening also created immeasurable fear for Sunderland residents, with significant damage caused to local businesses.

"We would like to praise the response of Northumbria Police, who effectively tackled the immediate situation, while also securing key evidence to help us build robust cases against the perpetrators of this violence.

"The Crown Prosecution Service will continue to work alongside our criminal justice partners to ensure that anyone threatening the communities we serve are swiftly brought to justice for their actions."

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said Usher has a learning disability and the court will be assisted by reports before the sentence hearing.

During the disorder spread throughout the city that Friday afternoon, police officers, dogs and horses were met with serious violence and pelted with missiles.

Four officers required hospital treatment and some are still not fit to return to frontline duties.

A police hub was trashed, police vehicles were targeted and damaged, business premises were smashed and raided and shops were looted.

Prison sentences have already been handed out to protesters who admitted violent disorder.

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said in a impact statement at previous hearings it remains unclear how much damage was caused by the rioters but the cost of repairs could run to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Ms Jardine said the violence was met with a £1million policing operation and the psychological cost to officers involved is yet to be known.

She added: "The North East is a wonderful, vibrant and safe place to live and work.

"The vast majority of our people are law abiding, proud members of the community."