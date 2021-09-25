Sunderland man fined for kicking police officer

Stuart Wylde, 38, kicked the officer’s left leg after police attended Burdon Road after a report of a melee just after midnight on Thursday, May 20.

Wylde, of High Street East, Sunderland, claimed he had been hit with a wooden plank by an attacker, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

But a counter allegation was made against him by those involved in the dispute, leading to his arrest.

District Judge Natalie Wortley said she accepted Wylde was remorseful but told him it was “completely unacceptable” to assault a police officer.

She hit him with fines and court costs of £260 on sentencing him for the admitted offence of common assault of an emergency worker.

Prosecutor Rob Lawson told the hearing: “There was a report of a fight.

“Two officers had cause to arrest Mr Wylde for affray. He has become agitated. He was taken to the floor, due to his behaviour.

“When on the floor he has kicked the officer on his left knee. It caused pain but there were no injuries.”

A previous hearing was told Wylde has 22 previous convictions from 44 offences.

They include being jailed for four years in 2014 for a Section 18 grievous bodily harm attack.

In a Probation Service report read to the court, Wylde accepted that his actions had been unacceptable and he was regretful

He said he had felt it unjust he had been arrested despite believing he was the victim of an attack.

Peter Hamill, defending, told the court: “I think he has genuine remorse for his behaviour.

“He made full admissions when asked by the police about what had happened.

“He was the victim. One of the males had a plank of wood. Mr Wylde is sorry, it was the heat of the moment.

“He’s willing to address his issues. Given his age and position in life, he wants to move on.”