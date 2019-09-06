Sunderland man fined for growing cannabis
A Sunderland man has been fined for growing cannabis.
By Gary Oliver
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 10:38
Graham David Carr, 37, of Tunstall Village Green, admitted producing the class B drug when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said officers went to an address and found two plants and growing equipment.
She said: “He went on to admit growing them for personal use. He thought it was OK to have a small farm.”
Carr was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.