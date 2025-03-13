An intoxicated man threatened to stab and kill police after they arrested him for being drunk and disorderly in Sunderland city centre, a court heard.

Paul Sawyers, 23, issued the warnings while being transferred into custody in a police vehicle at around 5pm on Saturday, January 18.

Sawyers, of Somerset Road, Springwell, had been detained after standing in the footwell of a bus in Fawcett Street and shouting abuse at passers-by.

When police intervened, he continued his rant before being removed and arrested when his behaviour failed to improve.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said officers were informed by members of the public that a male appeared intoxicated.

Mr Coulson added: “He was squaring up to people and being abusive in Fawcett Street. The officers attended and identified the male.

“He was standing in a bus and refusing to get off even though the driver wanted him off because he was being abusive to people.

“The police interacted with him. He was warned about his language, as young people were present.

“He continued to be abusive towards police and was shouting at them. He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“While being transferred to custody, he continued to be abusive and made threats to kill them and stab them.”

Sawyers, who has 12 previous convictions from 15 offences, pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in public.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “He is ashamed of the language he used.

“He’s a young man who has had a lot of family issues and has an alcohol problem which to be fair to him, he is addressing.

“He’s now sober and he has done incredibly well since this offence in January. He’s been sober for a month and a half.

“He tells me that he does boxing and cycles and has got into a much better lifestyle.

“This was a minor hiccup. He is now sober, which is testament to his willingness to turn his life around.”

Magistrates fined Sawyers £80, with £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.