A Sunderland man grasping a bottle of vodka tried to headbutt a police officer who found him hiding in bushes during an inquiry, a court heard.

Gary Ward, 37, of Rochdale Road, Hylton Red House, moved to strike her but was wrestled to the ground and arrested before he could make contact.

Police were looking for him in relation to an alleged domestic incident - from which no charge arose - at a property in Washington on Wednesday, October 22.

They arrived to find him concealed in shrubbery, prosecutor Lesley Burgess told magistrates in South Tyneside.

Ms Burgess said: “There had been reports of a domestic related incident which led to the defendant being arrested.

“He was found just outside the property, hiding in bushes and with a bottle of vodka in his hand.

“He made towards the officer as if to headbutt her. He was taken to the floor. He continued to be aggressive to officers.

“I’ve watched the CCTV, and it is consistent with what the officers say. He did deny the offence in interview but pleads guilty today.”

She added: “I appreciate that there was no contact made with the officer.

“The offence has the starting point of a fine, with a range of a discharge to a low-level community order.

“He has 29 previous convictions from 43 offences. I appreciate the defendant does not appear to have been before the courts for some years.

“The last time was in 2021 when he was given a conditional discharge. There are offences of violence in 2020 and 2017.”

Ward pleaded guilty to a charge of assault of an emergency worker without beating.

Tom Morgan, defending, said: “The defendant had been arrested for an unrelated allegation. It has not been proceeded with.

“He tells me that part of this offence was his displeasure, which he doesn’t put forward as an excuse, at being arrested for something he wasn’t guilty of.

“He has behaved in a way that has made the officer feel some degree of fear.”

Ward, who owes the courts £1,800 from fines and costs from past offending, was fined £140 and must pay a £56 victim surcharge.