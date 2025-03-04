Sunderland man fined after racially abusing police officer

A foul-mouthed Sunderland man made a rookie policeman reconsider his career choice by firing vile racist abuse at him, a court heard.

Ryan Urban, 35, used sickening terms amid a volley of swearing after the officer and colleagues questioned him over an alleged assault.

While at Urban’s abode in Robertson Square, Downhill, they uncovered a small amount of cannabis, exacerbating his anger.

He singled out a particular PC when he then launched his abusive tirade at 10.20pm on Sunday, September 1, prosecutor Bushra Begum said.

In a victim statement, the officer said he had joined Northumbria Police soon after the murder by a white policeman of George Floyd in the United States in 2020.

He revealed he had hoped the upsurge in positivity around race issues that followed, would have trickled down to the public in his local force area.

But he revealed his dismay at suffering from Urban’s sickening words, adding: “I wish I could do my job without racial abuse and hatred.”

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Zoe Passfield said Urban’s had been “an appalling way to speak” to the officer – and ordered him to cough up compensation.

Mrs Begum said: “The policeman had cause to conduct some inquiries regarding an incident that had taken place, when a man had been injured.

“They describe speaking to the defendant after locating him at some flats, and they proceeded to arrest him.

“When searching his address, they located what they suspected was a small amount of cannabis. When shown it, the defendant said, ‘Is this all over a joint?'"

It was then Urban swore at the officer, Mrs Begum said, adding: “His is further arrested for the public order offence.

“An officer states that the PC was the only black officer present, the defendant didn’t seem to direct the comments towards the other officers.”

Urban pleaded guilty to a charge of racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

He has 21 previous convictions from 32 offences, including for robbery and possession of a offensive weapon for which he was handed a suspended prison term in October

Duncan Emmerson, defending, said: “I have spoken to Mr Urban, and I can say, from the outset, that he is ashamed of the stance he took and the language he used.

“He explains in no uncertain terms to me that he has never been accused of a racial offence before, which is borne out by his record.

“He accepts that the officer who made that complaint would have been affected more than other officers.

“At the time of the offence, he did appear to be intoxicated. He does accept that he was under the influence of drink.

“He was given an alcohol treatment requirement in October as part of the suspended sentence.”

Judge Passfied ordered Urban to pay £200 compensation to the officer and fined him the same amount.

She told him: “This was an appalling way to speak to someone. Mr Emmerson says you are ashamed of it, and you should be.”

No charges arose from the assault inquiry or from the alleged drugs matter, it was said.