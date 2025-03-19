Sunderland man fined after admitting punching a police officer

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | Sunderland Echo

A Sunderland man who fainted at home has been ordered to pay compensation to a policeman he punched in the face after waking scared and disoriented.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholas Shakesby, 24, hit the officer after jumping up from the floor on coming to at his parents’ property in St Leonard Street, Hendon.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | Sunderland Echo

He had collapsed at 1.05pm Monday, February 3, minutes after police arrived to make inquiries about his behaviour and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shakesby had required hospital treatment for a head injury two days earlier after being attacked, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

They were told he had been left disoriented and there was no malicious intent, only fear, behind his aggression to the officer.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said: “A policeman received a call to attend an address in St Leonard Street.

“He was advised through intelligence received that the defendant had previously made threats to ambulance staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A colleague also attended, and Mr Shakesby’s father opened the door. Mr Shakesby was acting in an erratic manner.

“He said he didn’t want to be arrested, to which the police said they were just there to check on his safety and that an ambulance was in the area.

“The officers spoke to Mr Shakesby’s parents. Mr Shakesby was calm and came to an agreement for the ambulance crew to speak to him.

“He was up and down with his emotions. The officers spoke to his girlfriend who was also at the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They heard a loud ‘thud’ in the kitchen. They found Mr Shakesby on the floor. His girlfriend said he had passed out.

“One officer went to his head. Mr Shakesby suddenly stood up and went towards an officer. He punched him in the chin area.

“The officers made to restrain him, and they put him on the kitchen floor.

“The officer suffered next to no physical harm. It was a short incident, it was a matter of seconds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shakesby pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He has three previous convictions from six offences, the last in March 2023 for drug possession.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “He had been assaulted two days earlier and suffered a nasty head injury.

“Over the next two days he had some head issues. He didn’t want to go back to hospital, so his parents called for an ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not clear why the police attended because his parents were expecting an ambulance. The ambulance staff weren’t there.

“He did jump and go to the policeman, but he didn’t know it was a police officer. He only saw shadows, he saw somebody hovering over him.

“He came around from a fainting episode and saw people standing over him, and he was scared. He had been assaulted by others, that is accepted.

“The police accept that he has fainted at the scene. When he got up, he was disorientated. There was no malicious intent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates ordered Shakesby to pay the officer £50 compensation, and fined him £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.