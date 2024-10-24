Sunderland man faces longer sentence after admitting riot charge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Liam Doeg had originally pleaded guilty to violent disorder and burglary in relation to the trouble in Sunderland in the summer and faced up to five years behind bars.
But prosecutors then charged him with the more serious offence, which carries a maximum jail term of ten years.
At Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, October 24, the 33-year-old, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to riot.
He will be sentenced on November 4 and has been remanded in custody in the meantime.
The riot took place on August 2 and spread throughout the city that Friday afternoon, making the area unsafe for ordinary members of the public.
Police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles and faced serious levels of violence.
The city's police hub was set on fire, business premises were smashed and shops were looted.
A £1million policing operation was put in place and the psychological cost to officers involved is yet to be known.