Sunderland man dragged cousin out of kitchen window in violent incident

A brute who dragged his female cousin out of her house and launched an attack on her after tension brewed over her new boyfriend has kept his freedom.

Aaron McKenzie and a friend went to the woman's home during the first lockdown in July 2020 and assaulted her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard the defendant also tried to repeatedly headbutt the police officers who were later called to the address following the trouble.

Helen Towers, prosecuting, said: "In 2020 she (the complainant) resumed a relationship with her boyfriend which she believed caused the defendant some consternation.

"She describes the defendant saying he would do harm to her boyfriend. On the 1st of July she was at her address.

"The defendant and his co-defendant, who has already been sentenced, attended at her house having sent messages 'if you ring the bizzies, watch we are on the way' and 'you're ******'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard McKenzie managed to drag the woman out of the kitchen window before his pal launched an assault.

Ms Towers added: "His co-defendant punched her. This defendant pushed her to the floor and began punching and kicking and stamping on her.

"Police attended the property to arrest the defendant and described him as aggressive."

McKenzie, of Ridley Street, Sunderland, then made repeated threats to headbutt one of the officers as he was led away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old found himself in trouble again less than a month later on July 31 when police were called to his aunt's address where he was staying at the time.

Officers became concerned for the woman's health and arrested the defendant to prevent a breach of the peace.

However, Ms Towers said he instead became abusive and kicked out at both officers.

The court heard that parva spray had to be used to help detain him, but this was deflected back onto one of the officers which caused them agonising pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKenzie, who has 18 prior offences on his record, pleaded guilty to a public order offence and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He also admitted criminal damage after causing £50 of damage to his cousin's blinds.

The court heard the CPS accepted an alternative charge of a public order offence, rather than assault, for the incident involving his cousin.

Ms Caroline Sellars told McKenzie: "For reasons really unclear to me and better known to you, you attended your cousin's home address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You pulled her from her home address and both you and (co-defendant) embarked on an assault against her.

"You remain lucky the Crown didn't proceed with the actual bodily harm and accepted a plea to a public order offence as an alternative."

Referring to the second incident, the judge labelled his behaviour as shameful, and added: "You ought to really know better how to treat public servants as you did."

Fiona Lamb, mitigating told the court McKenzie had been struggling with his mental health at the time but was now in a stable accommodation and was in a settled relationship.