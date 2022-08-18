Sunderland man downloaded thousands of indecent images of children

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police raided Scott Broadbent's home in 2019 armed with a warrant and seized a number of electronic devices.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the 37-year-old told officers that he had downloaded "some things" that he should have deleted.

An investigation revealed that the devices contained indecent images of children, across all three categories of seriousness, as well as prohibited images and extreme pornography.

Scott Broadbent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Robert Adams said: "On the 28th of September 2019, almost three years ago, police attended your home address to execute a warrant.

"You were there along with your family members. You later said 'I just want to say I've downloaded some things a few months ago'.

"You pointed towards your disc and computer equipment in the room. You were cautioned and arrested.

"The search was then conducted and a number of devices were recovered, including lap-tops, a phone and storage devices.

"Three of the devices contained 332 prohibited pictures and nine of extreme pornography but these weren't accessible and are not subject matter of any charge.

"However, in relation to the charges, six devices included images of children across three categories.

"The total amounted to 37 category A but 711 videos. Category B was 55 images and 212 videos, and category C 247 images and 101 videos."

There was also 212 extreme pornographic images with the same number of videos, as well as 2,011 prohibited images, which may have dated back to 2015, the court heard.

The judge confirmed the ages of the children depicted were between three and 16-years-old as well, as cartoon images.

Broadbent, of Phillips Square, Plains Farm, Sunderland, admitted three counts of making indecent images, possession of prohibited images and possession of extreme pornography.

In his defence, the court heard he was remorseful and was of previous good character due to his one other previous conviction being for an unrelated matter.

Judge Adams told him he was satisfied he could avoid sending him to immediate prison and sentenced him to 12 months suspended for two years.

The judge added: "You've expressed remorse. You're concerned at getting further work because of these convictions coming to light.

"You're deemed to possess a low risk of re-offending."