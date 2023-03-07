Sunderland man distributed sickening child abuse images and extreme pornography

David Craddock was tracked down via his computer IP address after Northumbria Police were alerted by the National Crime Agency that an illegal image had been uploaded to Microsoft, via Skype photo sharing, using the Kik social media app.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Craddock was arrested at his place of work in June 2021 and his computer devices and phone were seized and examined.

Prosecutor Ellen Wright said pictures and movies featuring child abuse and extreme pornography were found.

David Craddock.

Craddock, 57, of Bear Park Close, Houghton, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to distributing one Category A image, which is the most serious, and three Category C images.

He also admitted making three Category A images, one Category B image and eight Category C images, as well as 14 extreme pornography pictures and movies.

Annabel Lenton, defending, said the offences all took place over the course of a week in 2021 and Craddock has been in no trouble before or since.

Miss Lenton said Craddock sought professional help immediately after he was caught and left his home.

She added: "He is someone utterly ashamed for what he did. He makes no excuses for it. He has turned his life around since then."

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced Craddock to 22 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. with rehabilitation requirements 300 hours unpaid work and £300 costs.

