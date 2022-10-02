Sunderland man damaged police van window with headbutt after arrest

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Jordan Alderson, 28, damaged the glass in anger when being placed inside after his arrest in city centre Blackett Street.

Alderson, of Westheath Avenue, Grangetown, claimed it had been an accident caused by heavy-handed officers on Friday, March 4.

But he pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage when he appeared in the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates told him he must pay the £250 requested by Northumbria Police to repair their motor, along with £85 court costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “Police were despatched to Blackett Street to deal with an incident which no criminal charges came out of, but he was arrested because of that.

“He wasn’t keen to go with the police and while being taken into the police van, he headbutted the rear window which caused £250 of damage.

“In interview he said that the police were a little too eager in getting him into the van and his head had struck the window.

“There are some convictions against him.”

David Forrester, defending, said Alderson previously took medication to treat psychosis but no longer did.

He added: “That has led him to be somewhat excitable. He lost his cool and caused damage to the window, and he’s sorry.

“You may be able to find you can deal with this with a conditional discharge.”

The court heard Alderson already owed the court £220 from previous matters which was being deducted from his benefits.

