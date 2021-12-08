Sunderland man crashed car on south coast after drinking in a Wetherspoon pub
A Sunderland man crashed his car while based over 300 miles from home after drinking in a Wetherspoon bar.
Shaun Proctor, 35, hit a parked vehicle in a Southampton street after sinking alcohol on Friday, October 22.
Proctor, of Turnham Road, Thorney Close, gave a breath test reading of almost twice the legal limit.
Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he had been working in the south coast city for a decade.
But his crime cost him his job - and he is now starting an 18-month road ban after pleading guilty to drink-driving.
Prosecutor Marc Atkins said: “There was a road traffic accident in Regents Park Road in Southampton.
“A vehicle had collided with a parked vehicle. The defendant made himself known to the police as being the driver of the vehicle which had crashed.
“Officers were under the impression that he was under the influence of alcohol.
“He told them that he had been drinking at a Wetherspoon before driving.
“There was a positive roadside breath test, and he was taken into custody.
“He complied fully with the police. It’s also worth saying that he made full admissions.”
Proctor gave a breath test reading of 69mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.
Magistrates were told he has nine previous convictions from 11 offences, the last being in 2010.
Charlton Carr, defending, said: “The reason it’s an offence in Southampton is that he has been working in a job there for 10 years.
“As a result of this offence, he can no longer drive, and his job of ten years is gone.
“He’s now in a position where he has no income, his offence has impacted on his life.
“He has been very compliant with the police through all of this.
“He has hit a parked car, that’s all that has happened. There were no pedestrians.
“He remained at his vehicle and made himself known to the police. He’s not been in trouble for an awfully long time.”
As well as the driving ban, Proctor was fined £120, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.