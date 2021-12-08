Sunderland man crashed car on south coast after drinking in a Wetherspoon pub

Shaun Proctor, 35, hit a parked vehicle in a Southampton street after sinking alcohol on Friday, October 22.

Proctor, of Turnham Road, Thorney Close, gave a breath test reading of almost twice the legal limit.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he had been working in the south coast city for a decade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

But his crime cost him his job - and he is now starting an 18-month road ban after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

Prosecutor Marc Atkins said: “There was a road traffic accident in Regents Park Road in Southampton.

“A vehicle had collided with a parked vehicle. The defendant made himself known to the police as being the driver of the vehicle which had crashed.

“Officers were under the impression that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“He told them that he had been drinking at a Wetherspoon before driving.

“There was a positive roadside breath test, and he was taken into custody.

“He complied fully with the police. It’s also worth saying that he made full admissions.”

Proctor gave a breath test reading of 69mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Magistrates were told he has nine previous convictions from 11 offences, the last being in 2010.

Charlton Carr, defending, said: “The reason it’s an offence in Southampton is that he has been working in a job there for 10 years.

“As a result of this offence, he can no longer drive, and his job of ten years is gone.

“He’s now in a position where he has no income, his offence has impacted on his life.

“He has been very compliant with the police through all of this.

“He has hit a parked car, that’s all that has happened. There were no pedestrians.

“He remained at his vehicle and made himself known to the police. He’s not been in trouble for an awfully long time.”