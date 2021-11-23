Sunderland man crashed car into embankment after partying on cocaine

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Rhys Murphy, 21, lost control of his Vauxhall Corsa in Burdon Road, in Sunderland city centre, on Tuesday, May 29, and slammed into an embankment.

Police attended and Murphy, of Cliff Road, Ryhope, failed a roadside test for the BZE, a breakdown product of class A prohibited drug cocaine.

Prosecutor Ben Woodward told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “He had collided with an embankment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers spoke to him, and he confirmed that he was the driver of the car. He was breath tested and taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“A blood sample was taken, and he was over the limit for BZE. He has no previous convictions.”

Murphy gave a reading of not less than 168mcg of BZE per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50mcgs.

He pleaded guilty to driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the legal limit.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “He describes that he had been to a party the night before at which he had used cocaine.

“This was an instance of the night before. He is not a regular user of cocaine. Driving was an error of judgement.

“I’m told that it was misty that day and the road was wet.

“He describes that the road was not soaking but wet. There was mud and that’s what made him skid.

“He works at Nissan and a disqualification will make it difficult for him to get to work. His otherwise good character is a mitigating factor.”

Magistrates banned Murphy from driving for 12 months and fined him £350, with £85 court costs and a £35 victim surcharge.