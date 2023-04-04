Lee Metcalf, now 38, met his teenage victim through social media and arranged to meet her in person.

He invited her back to his room at a B&B he was staying at and the pair watched Netflix before she told him it was time for her to leave.

However, the court heard how Metcalf was unprepared to let her go and he threw his teenage victim’s shoes out the window and threatened her before raping her.

When he fell asleep, the terrified teenager managed to escape and contact the police.

Metcalf, of Tynedale Crescent, Penshaw, was arrested and charged with one count of rape and another count of false imprisonment.

Metcalf claimed the sex was consensual, and the case went to trial at Newcastle Crown Court, where, last Friday, March 31, a jury found him guilty of both counts.

Lee Metcalf.

Detective Constable Nick Moses of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department led the investigation.

He said: “Metcalf preyed on a teenager two decades his junior and subjected her to a terrifying ordeal.

“I absolutely welcome this conviction and hope it provides his brave victim with some comfort in knowing he faces a lengthy prison sentence.

“I want to praise the victim for her bravery and composure during the investigation and trial – because of your courage in coming forward, a dangerous man is locked up and will be unable to hurt anyone else.”

Det Con Moses hopes the conviction will send a strong message to any other potential offenders.

He added: “I hope this conviction serves as a stark warning to those with an unlawfully blurred view of consent that someone consenting to meet up with you or agreeing to go back to your room or home absolutely does not equate to sexual consent.“No one should ever have to endure this type of assault and support is available from our officers and the many fantastic charities we work closely with.”