Sunderland man charged with GBH and murder investigation launched after reported assault
Michael Edwards, 43, of Nuneaton, Warwickshire was taken to a central London hospital in a life-threatening condition after an alleged assault which took place in Southwark.
Sadly, Michael died on Wednesday (September 17), four days after the alleged assault. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed he is understood to have been in the area for the Crystal Palace v Sunderland match with police officers called to reports of an altercation just before 3am on Saturday (September 13).
Lewis Macleod, 36, of Hadleigh Road, Sunderland, was charged on Monday (September 15) with causing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm.
He appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.
Police said the matter has been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service for the charges to be reviewed.
Detective Inspector Andy Griffin, who is leading the investigation, said: “My team are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to Michael’s tragic death.
“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this very difficult time. They continue to be supported by specialist officers.”