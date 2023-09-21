Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A businessman caused scenes resembling a "natural disaster" when he attacked multiple "totally innocent" strangers outside a city pub.

Mykal King used his feet and fists on unsuspecting men and women outside The Manor Bar, Sunderland, in the early hours of May 3 2021.

Newcastle Crown Court heard victims were pushed or punched to the ground, women were "covered in blood and very distressed" and one man was left with a shoeprint on his head from being stamped on by King's Boss training shoe.

A police officer who arrived at the scene said it was "utter chaos" and the court heard King walked away "nonchalant" afterwards.

Mr Recorder Paul Reid said CCTV footage of what happened, which shows several people on the ground at once, was "sickening" and added: "I can't remember ever having seen such disgraceful images of violence in public, involving totally innocent members of the public who were out for a quiet Sunday afternoon and evening."

King, 34, of Warwick Street, Sunderland, admitted attempting to cause GBH with intent and four charges of assault on named victims plus an affray charge involving violence on several others, including doormen.

Recorder Reid sentenced King to five years and two months behind bars and said: "It's a scene you expect to see in a natural disaster, not an incident outside a pub in the early hours of the morning."

Prosecutor Joe Hedworth told the court: "This case relates to a series of serious, unprovoked assaults on a number of entirely innocent members of the public outside the The Manor Bar in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of May 3 2021."

Mr Hedworth said the violence flared when King approached two women were were waiting for a taxi and "rudely" interrupted their private conversation.

When one of them questioned his behaviour, King pushed her friend, with the palm of his hand to her face, to the ground.

He then used vile insults towards the first woman and punched her in the face.

The court heard as more women and men tried to reason with King and protect the victims, they also came under attack.

One woman was punched to both sides of her face and ended up on the ground.

A man was slammed to the ground, where he lay motionless while King stamped on his head.

Another man was stamped on and punched while he was on the ground and Mr Hedworth said: "He could easily have been killed by the defendant's actions, he remained unconscious for some time.

"He had a shoe mark from the defendant's trainer on his head."

The victims, who include a schoolteacher and other workers, all said what happened was totally unprovoked.

One said "no-one did anything to cause what happened" and another said King, who none of them knew, was "out of control".

The court heard one woman's earring was ripped out during the violence, which caused injury, another victim had a chipped tooth while others suffered bruises, cuts, swellings, abrasions and needed time off work.

One said; "One more blow to the head might have killed me."

Victims said they were left shocked and traumatised and wary of going back out into the city.

Matthew Donkin, defending, accepted it was a "disgraceful, distressing and appalling piece of violence" and said it was fortunate the injuries caused were not as severe as they might have been.

Mr Donkin added: "He wishes to express remorse for it.

"This is an episode which can be considered as out of character, there was no premeditation. He was unknown to them, they were unknown to him."

Mr Donkin said King, who had been drinking, did not go out regularly but was on a post-pandemic night in the city.