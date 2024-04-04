Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Reed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dad caused "sheer terror" when he turned up at his former partner's home with a hammer.

John Reed had bail conditions to keep him away from the woman when he went to her door with the weapon last September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim told Newcastle Crown Court: "I have flashbacks about coming face to face with him and the sheer terror I faced in that moment."

She added she has been left "scared, anxious, uneasy and paranoid" by Reed's behaviour.

The court heard the trouble between the pair started on August 28 last year, when the victim had visitors at her home and violence broke out after Reed turned up, with others.

Reed then sent the woman emails warning he would "take pride" in destroying her life, threatening to "take people out" and that he was "ready to ***ing blow".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was on September 12 he turned up with the hammer or mallet.

Prosecutors accept Reed did not use the weapon and had no plan to do so when he went to the victim's door.

Mr Recorder Toby Hedworth told Reed: "She must have been absolutely terrified of you.

"I accept, because the prosecution accept it, the hammer was not there to be used as a weapon against her but she wasn't to know that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reed, 28, of Fordham Road, Sunderland, admitted two charges of affray and one of harassment.

Recorder Hedworth sentenced him to 19 months, suspended for two years, with programme and rehabilitation requirements and a five year restraining order.

The recorder said because of the time Reed has spent on remand a more constructive approach to sentence is to "prevent any ongoing problems" and ensure he addresses the behaviour that led to his offending.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Reed has a good employment, hopes to return to work and is with a new partner.

Mr Cornberg added: "He expresses regret for the harm he caused.