Sunderland man caused almost £1,000 damage to cars after drink allegedly spiked by LSD, court told

Richard Hubble, 24, targeted three motors after a friend dropped an LSD tab into his drink, it was claimed.

He caused around £1,000 of damage in Southend Road, Avonmouth Road and Aldwych Road, all in the Springwell area, on Sunday, May 9.

Hubble, who has since moved to London, was so concerned by his out of character behaviour he called police to ask for help.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

When they arrived, Hubble, now of Bellgrave Walk, Mitcham, South London, had moved on but was seen smashing a motor by a witness.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “You’ve got three cars attacked for no obvious reason at around 4am.

“His behaviour is quite clearly bizarre. The police get a strange report from a member of the public and a call from the defendant himself.

“They get a call from another that a man is smashing a vehicle. Someone else also knows him and says to him, ‘What are you playing at?’

“He has his fists braying on a windscreen and damaging a windscreen, which was caught on CCTV.

“In interview he makes no comment but he accepts that it was him and he accepts that he didn’t know what he was doing.”

Hubble, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty in his absence to three charges of causing criminal damage.

The court heard he caused damage of £791 to a passenger door, £144 to a windscreen and £12.50 to a number plate.

Ian Cassidy, defending, said police had hoped to only caution and not charge Hubble on condition he paid for repairs.

But he admitted the jobless defendant had been unable to cough up when estimated compensation leapt from £200 to £1,000.

Mr Cassidy added: “He says he went out for some drinks with people who he knows were taking LSD.

“He can only say that because of his behaviour, someone dropped a tab into his drink.

“He phones the police himself. He goes around damaging these cars. He holds his hands up.”