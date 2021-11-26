Sunderland man caught with vile collection of images

Police seized a Samsung phone from Andrew Gibson's address where the shocking material was stored on July 6.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the worst of the images depicted a girl as young as ten being abused by an adult male.

Prosecutor Katie Spence told the court: "Police attended the defendant's home and devices were found and examined.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

"The following was found on the defendant's mobile phone - a variety of pictures with one category A, two category B and 26 category C.

"The defendant was interviewed and admitted to having some of those images and that he used a cleaning software on his phone.

"He goes onto explain that it was for the purpose of deleting other things.

"The defendant has one previous conviction and one previous conviction alone."

However, the court heard that his only conviction was a relevant one, dating back to 2000 for an indecent assault on a child.

Gibson, of Borrowdale Crescent in Penshaw, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Kate Barnes, mitigating, told the court: "Mr Gibson was a user of adult pornography and he did not actively seek these indecent images of children.

"He has suffered some quite significant consequences as a result of his involvement. He is to be divorced from his wife.

"He has lost his place in the marital home and has been required to live in hotels and B&B accommodations."

Ms Barnes added that Gibson had worked with the probation service in the past and had engaged well.

The court was told that he would be capable of carrying out similar good work under supervision.

Judge Sarah Mallet sentenced him to eight months imprisonment suspended for 21 months.

The judge said: "You admitted looking at these images over a number of months.

"You said you didn't go looking for indecent images of children and you didn't know how you had come about them.

"You said they were in a folder with other adult images.

"You have lost stable work, your home, and you are being divorced by your wife but I'm sure you accept they are almost inevitable consequences ofcommitting offences like this.

"I'm optimistic you will work well with the probation service in the future when maybe you will be more open with them."

Gibson must also complete 30 days of rehabilitation requirements as well as a sex offender's treatment programme.