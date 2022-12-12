Andrew McLean, 67, had almost 26,000 photos and videos on computers at his then Chester Road home.

McLean, now of Knowefield Close, Knowefield, Carlisle, Cumbria, was caught with 52 images and 20 videos at the most serious category A level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were discovered on three hard drives when police raided his property in September last year, prosecutor Stephanie Cook said.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Ms Cook also revealed 180 images and 43 videos at category B were found, and 24,458 images and 1,320 videos at category C.

She told magistrates in South Tyneside: “Police attended the defendant’s address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Images were recovered from a number of devices. There were two hard drives and a hard drive on a laptop.

“The devices were subject to digital forensic examination. The devices had been accessed between March 8, 2014, and May 13, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many images were in a powerpoint presentation file. He gave full and frank admissions in interview.

“Aggravating factors are the ages of the victims and the vast number of images.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLean pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child.

Harry Burn, defending, made no representation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates told McLean his case was so serious he must be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court, on Wednesday, December 28.

They ordered a pre-sentence report and granted him unconditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad