Sunderland man caught with thousands of child abuse images
A Sunderland man caught possessing thousands of sick images of child abuse will be sentenced later this month.
Andrew McLean, 67, had almost 26,000 photos and videos on computers at his then Chester Road home.
McLean, now of Knowefield Close, Knowefield, Carlisle, Cumbria, was caught with 52 images and 20 videos at the most serious category A level.
They were discovered on three hard drives when police raided his property in September last year, prosecutor Stephanie Cook said.
Ms Cook also revealed 180 images and 43 videos at category B were found, and 24,458 images and 1,320 videos at category C.
She told magistrates in South Tyneside: “Police attended the defendant’s address.
“Images were recovered from a number of devices. There were two hard drives and a hard drive on a laptop.
“The devices were subject to digital forensic examination. The devices had been accessed between March 8, 2014, and May 13, 2021.
“Many images were in a powerpoint presentation file. He gave full and frank admissions in interview.
“Aggravating factors are the ages of the victims and the vast number of images.”
McLean pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child.
Harry Burn, defending, made no representation.
Magistrates told McLean his case was so serious he must be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court, on Wednesday, December 28.
They ordered a pre-sentence report and granted him unconditional bail.
McLean was also placed on the sex offenders register for a time period to be set when he is sentenced.