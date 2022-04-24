Sunderland man caught with stash of unprescribed drugs after getting addicted to painkillers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terence Connolly, 46, told police he used them to relieve discomfort from nerve damage caused by a hand operation.

The batch of prohibited class C drug gabapentin was found in a carrier bag at his then property in Sapphire Street, Ford Estate.

But the illicit quick health fix has left Connolly, of Hendon Burn Avenue, Hendon, with another medical woe.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told he is now seeking treatment after becoming addicted to them.

Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland said the drugs were uncovered when police turned up at 9.45am on Tuesday, March 22.

Mr Stirland added: “The Sapphire Street property has three bedrooms and two floors.

“An officer was tasked with searching the kitchen area while the resident was present.

“Officers located a carrier bag which had a large quantity of medication inside.

“There was some gabapentin, which is a class C drug and only lawful if prescribed.

“The defendant confirmed that a couple of weeks before, a friend had given him medication to dispose of.

“He was aware that the defendant was addicted to gabapentin and said he could have those that were in the bag.

“The defendant is aware that they are prescribed drugs, and he didn’t have them prescribed.

“The crown accepts that they were for his own use. There’s an application for their destruction.”

Connelly, who has 68 previous convictions from 173 offences, including 11 drugs crimes, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs.

Ian Cassidy, defending, said: “He had an operation on his hand some time ago, and has nerve damage.

“He says that he can’t get anything to deal with the pain and the stiffness that he has every morning.

“The gabapentin is the only thing that helps him. He hasn’t had them prescribed but he was using them for the pain.

“He accepts that they are addictive, and he now has an appointment with Wear Recovery.

“There’s nothing, in my submission, that aggravates sentencing today.”