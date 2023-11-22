Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register and could be jailed after being caught with sexual images of children on his laptop.

Alan Burdon’s depraved haul of 18 pictures – uncovered by detectives who raided his former home in Whitburn - could see him jailed for up to three years.

Burdon, 45, now of Rosedale Avenue, South Bents, Sunderland, had two images at the most serious category A, two at category B and 14 at category C.

Prosecutor Ruth Foster told magistrates they were of youngsters aged from three to 16.

The defendant refused to answer police questions when arrested but confessed the photographs or pseudo-photographs were his during a second interview.

Mrs Foster said Burdon had suffered from alcoholism and claimed not to recall making the images on dates between December 18, 2014, and September 25, 2021.

Burdon pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children.

Magistrates told him their sentencing powers did not match the seriousness of his crimes and sent him to be dealt with by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

They also placed him on the sex offender register, with the time he is subject to its requirements being determined by the higher court when sentenced on Monday, December 18.

Mrs Foster said: “He was arrested as a result of intelligence received about a Skype account linked to indecent images of children.

“Officers attended his home address. A laptop and an iPhone were recovered. He gave a no reply interview. The images were recovered on the laptop.

“He was subsequently interviewed and fully admitted but said he did not remember obtaining the images.”

Mrs Foster said Burdon did then accept he must have been responsible for the images being on the device.

She added: “There are indications that he did, in the past, suffer from alcoholism.”

Michael O’Garra, defending, agreed Burdon should be sentenced at the crown court.