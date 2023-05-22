Sunderland man caught with illegal drugs given 20 years to pay back court debt
A jobless man caught with drugs has been given over 20 years to pay off his giant debt to a court.
Mitchell Smith, 34, of North View, Easington Lane, was told by a judge he must start repaying the £4,906.41 he owes from past offending at a rate of £20 a month.
That is the standard amount, or minimum rate courts impose on defendants receiving state benefits – or £240 a year.
South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard he had fallen behind with his repayments, but bailiffs had yet to be deployed.
District Judge Zoe Passfield added another £309 to his account after he appeared before her to admit two charges.
He pleaded guilty to possession of prohibited amphetamine on Thursday, February 2, and failing to surrender to custody, on Tuesday, May 9.
On both matters he was fined £80, and must also pay one-off court costs of £85 and a £64 victim surcharge.
When his new fines amount is added, Smith will be indebted for a total of £5,215 - with almost 22 years of repayments due.
Of his charges, prosecutor Bushra Begum said: “Police with a search warrant attended the defendant’s address.
“During that search, they found two foils with white powder, which was field tested and found to be amphetamine.
“He’s a gentleman who does have a record. He has 14 convictions from 21 offences. He is already subject to a community order.”
Charlton Carr, defending, said: “It’s a very straightforward matter. He’s in possession of some drugs for his own use.
“It is aggravated by the fact that he is on an order and didn’t turn up for court, he forgot.”