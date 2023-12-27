Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A late-running man who failed to pick up a prescription on time was caught with drugs bought illegally as replacements, a court heard.

Lee McKitterick, 41, was wanted by police for other matters when he was seen standing at a roadside by a sharp-eyed passing officer.

McKitterick, of Murton Street, Sunderland, was found with an egg-shaped container holding three tablets of different substances when searched.

He told investigators he knew he had acted illegally on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, but had run short of legally prescribed alternatives.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told he had a tablet each of pregabalin, Valium and Subutex, not available over the counter.

Prosecutor Jessica Singh said: “The officer was driving when his attention was drawn to a Ford Transit van, parked at a junction.

“He drove past and recognised the defendant as being wanted, and he drove back around. He told the defendant he was a wanted man.

“The officer carried out a search and found an egg in the defendant’s inside trouser leg that had tablets. He was arrested for drugs.

“In interview, the defendant said he knew that it was unlawful. There’s an application for the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.”

McKitterick, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of drugs and one of failing to surrender to custody, on Thursday, December 21.

He has 23 previous convictions from 32 offences, the last before the same court for drug driving in September and is subject to a community order.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “The background is that he was at this court late into the evening before being bailed.

“He was meant to pick up a prescription at a chemist. He had these tablets on him when he was stopped by the police.

“It was one tablet of each drug, but it has to be set out in three charges. He had a reason for the tablets, albeit not a lawful reason.”

Magistrates sentenced McKitterick to a six-month conditional discharge and fined him £40, with a £16 victim surcharge but no court costs.