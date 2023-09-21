Sunderland man caught with cocaine in freezer

News you can trust since 1873
By Gareth Crickmer
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
A man who tried to play it cool by hiding his drugs in his freezer was caught cold when police came calling, a court heard.

Joseph Dixon’s ruse was uncovered when officers entered his home in Portsmouth Road, Pennywell, Sunderland, on an unrelated matter – and inspected his deep freeze.

They found a bag of white powder on Saturday, September 2, which was confirmed as being cocaine.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Dixon, 35, was relieved of his stash by District Judge Zoe Passfield, who ordered its forfeiture and destruction.

She also fined him £120 for his admitted crime of possession of the prohibited class A substance.

Prosecutor Claire Armstrong said: “It’s a relatively straightforward matter.

“Police searched the defendant’s house on an unrelated matter and in the freezer was a bag containing a white powder.

“It was found to be cocaine and it was for personal use. The starting point is a fine to 12 weeks’ custody.”

The court heard Dixon has two previous criminal convictions but nothing on his record since 2013.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “There were admissions in interview that it was for personal use.

“The drugs were in his freezer, and it wasn’t a large amount. He doesn’t report any issues with drugs.

“In fact, he was drug tested at the police station and he was clear for cocaine.”

Sentencing Dixon, Judge Passfield said: “You’ve been out of trouble for a number of years.”

She also ordered him to pay £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

