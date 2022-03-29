Sunderland man caught with cocaine, cannabis and other drugs after police search at home

But Stephen Hailstone’s offending saw him caught in possession of five types of illegal substances – and facing a possible prison sentence.

Police found the stash when they arrested him on another matter and searched his then home in North Road, Boldon Colliery.

Hailstone, 42, now of Chilton Street, Southwick, could be jailed after he pleaded guilty to a string of charges at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

They include three offences of possessing drugs with intent to supply, all stemming from the raid on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said Hailstone was caught with 890 tablets of controlled class C epilepsy and nerve pain drug Gabapentin.

He also had 5.7g of class A cocaine, 8.66g of class B amphetamine, 70 tablets of class C panic disorder drug Etizolam and an amount of cannabis.

Mr Anderson added: “The defendant was arrested on other matters and when his home was searched, drugs were found.

“When questioned and in interview, he’s frank enough to say that he’s done some low level dealing over the past few weeks.

“An expert has estimated there was enough cocaine for 24 deals. The starting point for intent to supply is well outside the powers of this court.”

Hailstone pleaded guilty to three charges of possession of drugs with intent to supply, two of possession and one of producing.

David Forrester, defending, said: “He’s not been in trouble for 20 years. There is a lot of mitigation.

“One would hope it’s a suspended sentence at the crown court, but certainly it does need to go to the crown court.”