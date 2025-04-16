Sunderland man caught with cannabis ends up in court after failing to fill in a form

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland man caught with drugs had his case taken to court because a learning condition prevented him filling in a form which would have halted his prosecution.

Police told Robert Wilkie, 33, he would be spared an appearance before magistrates if he would accept an out of court settlement for his minor crime, such as a caution.

He was found with four joints of cannabis.

But the offer depended on Wilkie, of Hewitt Avenue, Grangetown, going online to fill in a form.

However, his dyslexia meant he could not comply, even though he wanted to, his solicitor said.

His inadvertent failure to meet the terms of Northumbria Police’s TREAD programme meant the offer deadline expired - and he had to face the full force of the law.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of class B cannabis on Sunday, October 6.

Prosecutor Emily Sanderson said: “Police attended a report of a disturbance outside an address in Hewitt Avenue.

“One male there was the defendant, and he was originally arrested for something else.

“He was found with four joints of cannabis. In interview, he admitted possession of cannabis but said it was for personal use.

“He has no previous convictions but does have a caution from 2008. I apply for forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.”

David Forrester, defending, said Wilkie was only before the court because of difficulties he had in dealing online with TREAD.

TREAD – or Transformation Resolution Education Adult Diversion – was set up by the force in 2021.

It was established after research showed 7,000 of an estimated 12,000 cases that year that resulted in a charge, were minor offences.

The programme aims to divert offenders from the court system, usually by way of an offered caution.

Mr Forrester told magistrates: “TREAD is an online course. He is dyslexic, he couldn’t do it. If he could have done the course, he would have.

“He has no previous convictions and has pleaded guilty to this offence. I ask you to go to the bottom of your guidelines.”

Magistrates sentenced Wilkie to a six-month conditional discharge, with £85 court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

They also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and urged him to stay out of trouble.