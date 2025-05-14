Sunderland man caught sexting police decoy he thought was a schoolgirl

A Washington man has lost his marriage, job and home after being caught indulging in sex chat with an online police decoy he believed was a schoolgirl.

David Brien, 46, sent the fake 15-year-old a photo of his private parts and asked if she ever went to school without wearing knickers.

After receiving a reply in chat room messages that she was a virgin, Brien, of Danesfield Road, Teal Farm, posted, “Promise you are really truly only 15”.

But he was communicating with a police officer, leading to his arrest the next day at the family home, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Prosecutor Chike Anieto said police also examined his electronic devices and found two indecent videos showing children.

One was at the most serious category A and the other at category C.

Following his arrest on Wednesday, June 5 last year, his marriage collapsed, and he lost his civil service job, the court was told.

Mr Anieto said: “This is a case involving a conversation between the defendant and an undercover operative.

“The defendant engaged with someone who was a 15-year-old female.

“The defendant is quite specific in the words he used. There were also indecent images of children.”

Brien pleaded guilty to being an adult attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He also admitted two counts of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child, between May 23 and June 6 last year.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said: “It’s an attempt, it’s a decoy case. This was out of the blue.

“He found himself viewing legitimate pornography online, but you can go down a rabbit hole and he ended up in a chat room.

“Perhaps not surprisingly, his wife filed for divorce. A year ago, he had everything in life – a good job and a family. He is at risk of a custodial sentence.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for reports and Brien will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, June 25.

Brien was made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

He was granted bail on condition he lives and sleeps at his home address and has no unsupervised contact with anyone aged under 18.