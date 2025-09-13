Sunderland man caught over drink drive limit for second time in four years

A Sunderland salesman who failed to learn his lesson not to drink and drive is starting a three-year roads’ ban after being caught over the limit for the second time in four years.

Andrew Dales, 25, sat a rehabilitation course designed to discourage him from boozing then motoring after his first conviction in 2021, a court heard.

He was pulled over by the police and breathalysed.

But Dales, of Viewforth Road, Ryhope, took no heed and got behind the wheel after socialising with a friend on Saturday, August 23.

He finally learned the hard way after being stopped by police as he drove his Toyota vehicle on the westbound A184 Felling Bypass at Gateshead.

Prosecutor John Garside told magistrates in South Tyneside that a breath test put Dales at almost twice the legal limit.

Mr Garside added: “Police were on mobile patrol at 5.30pm when they stop checked the defendant as he drove on the A184.

“They pulled the vehicle over and the driver provided a positive roadside breath test. He was taken to a police station.

“I can confirm that in 2021 he has a conviction for exactly the same offence, making it a minimum disqualification of 36 months.”

Dales gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 62mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Of the ban level, David Forrester, defending, said: ‘That’s the kicker for Mr Dales. It’s a relatively low level but it’s his second conviction for this.

“He works as a salesman. The disqualification will impact him. He has had the drink driver rehabilitation course before.

“He had been out with a friend and didn’t realise how much he had drunk. He was going back to his girlfriend’s.

“There is no evidence of bad driving but the three-year ban kicks in.”

Alongside the ban, magistrates fined Dales £550 and ordered him to pay a £220 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

John Fleet, chair of the bench, told him his had been “an expensive night out”.

He added: “Unfortunately for you, it’s your second such offence in a relatively short period of time.”