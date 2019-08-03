Sunderland man caught more than twice drink-drive limit on trip to McDonald’s
A Sunderland man caught more than twice the alcohol limit on a trip to McDonald’s has been banned from driving.
Anthony Heskett, 33, of St Luke’s Road, was stopped by officers in the city on Friday, July 19.
He pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and no insurance at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Prosecutor Lee Poppett said: “Pc Keane describes being on duty on mobile patrol.
“[He received] a report of a drink-driver in North Moor Lane about 3.40am.”
Police attended the scene and saw a dark vehicle being driven by Heskett.
He was stopped and the court heard that he ‘smelled of intoxicants’.
A roadside breath test was positive and he was taken to a police station, where tests revealed 89microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35microgrammes.
Heskett’s defence solicitor pointed out that Heskett was ‘fully compliant’ from the moment he was pulled over by police.
The court heard that since the incident Heskett has been seeking help for alcohol misuse and is making progress.
Sentencing him, Chairman of the Bench John Lee said: “You had no business being in that motorvehicle to start off with because it was not insured.
“The only saving grace of this case is you did not hit anybody.
“The public have a low tolerance for people who drink and drive.”
Heskett was fined £140 and must pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.
He was also disqualified from driving for 22 months.