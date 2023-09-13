Watch more videos on Shots!

A cocaine-user found himself on a sticky wicket with police when his aggressive driving on the way to a cricket club led them to his on-board drugs’ stash, a court heard.

Ross Wise, 24, of Pontop Street, East Rainton, was seen swerving and tailgating as he drove to pick up his girlfriend from a sports ground in her car.

Not only was he at the wheel of a car insured only to her, his licence had been revoked due to being caught speeding just weeks after passing his test last year.

Wise had also taken cocaine the day before he was pulled over on Sunday, August 27, and a roadside drugs swipe tested positive.

He then compounded his problems by refusing to provide a blood sample for analysis, claiming he did not like needles, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

And on the way into custody in Sunderland after his arrest, he was informed another team of police had found bags of cocaine in his partner’s motor.

In response, he told officers, “Aye, they are mine, four £50 bags for personal use”, prosecutor Holly Clegg said.

Ms Clegg added: “A police officer noticed a white Audi being driven aggressively and swerving and tailgating the car in front.

“It was checked and came back to a female who was the only insured driver.

“The vehicle was pulled over and the officer believed the defendant was under the influence. His pupils were dilated, and his eyes were glazed.

“A roadside drugs’ test was positive for cocaine, and was transferred to the police station.

“Whilst on route, the officer was informed that during a search of the vehicle, four bags of a substance believed to be cocaine had been found.

“The defendant said, ‘Aye, they are mine, four £50 bags for personal use’. In custody, he refused to provide a sample of blood for analysis.”

Wise pleaded guilty to charges of possession of drugs, failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

David Forrester, defending, said: “When taken to the police station, he was asked if he would provide a sample. He said, ‘No’.

“When asked if there was any reason why, he said, ‘I don’t like needles’.

“He accepts that there was no substantial medical evidence he could put forward, he just doesn’t like needles.

“He was driving his partner’s car. He shouldn’t have been driving. She was at the cricket club, and she asked him to pick her up.

“He had had cocaine the day before and he brought attention to himself by the manner of his driving, which also wasn’t too smart.”

Wise, who has no previous convictions, was sentenced to a 12-month community order for failing to provide a sample for analysis and drug possession.

The order compels 80 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 rehabilitation days.