Sunderland man caught drink-driving near McDonald's in night of spiralling problems

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland site supervisor is starting a lengthy roads’ ban after driving while drunk to buy fast food after arguing with his partner.

Jordan Hopper, 36, was almost three times the limit when police acting on a tip-off caught him in his Hyundai near McDonald’s on Wessington Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dad had been boozing at home in Pallion while babysitting after his partner went out for the night, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a row ensued on her return and Hopper, now of Dorking Road, Fulwell, was asked to leave by police brought to their door on Friday, September 15 - and he took off in his car.

He is starting a 23-month disqualification and must pay fines and costs of almost £1,000 after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

Prosecutor Rebecca Gibson said: “Police received a report of a possible drink driver. They located the vehicle in a retail park on Wessington Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was in the car park and the defendant was in the driver’s seat, and the engine was running.

“He made admissions of driving there while under the influence of alcohol.”

Hopper, who has no previous convictions, gave a reading of 90mcg in breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Richard Copsey, defending, said: “His partner had gone for a night out and he was babysitting. Things have not been good between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had had a couple of drinks, and she came back. An argument ensued and the police told him to leave the house.

“He should have walked to his mum’s house, but she lives in Fulwell, which is four or five miles away.

“He drove from Pallion to the McDonald’s, and he was eating. He drove about a mile and had the engine on to keep warm.

“It was an argument that ensued, and he did something really stupid and drove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s thoroughly ashamed to be here and is anxious about the outcome.”

The court heard the incident led to Hopper moving to live with his mum but with hopes of reconciling with his partner.